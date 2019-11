Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of Dominic Blackwell, one of the victims of the Saugus High School Shooting in Santa Clarita.

The "Celebration of Life" service was held Sunday in Valencia.

Blackwell, 14, and Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, were two of the victims of the Nov. 14 shooting. Three other students were injured.

Blackwell was an ROTC student at Saugus HS.

Saugus High School will reopen Dec. 2.