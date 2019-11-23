"Celebration of Life" Service Held for Saugus High School Shooting Victim

Family and friends continue to mourn the loss of Gracie Anne Muehlberger, one of the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.

Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell were two of the victims of the shooting on November 14.

A "Celebration of Life" service for Gracie Anne Muehlberger will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Real Life Church in Valencia.

"Cindy and I continue to struggle with this most awful of tragedies. But the caring, generosity, love and support from our close family and friends, and even the broader community, has been overwhelming and really shows how one little girl, our baby girl, our Sweetpea, can unite a community and impact so many," the Muehlberger family said in a note.

The service will have two massive beams of light shining into the sky from 5 p.m. - 12 p.m. to represent the lives of Gracie Anne Muehlberger and Dominic Blackwell.

The Muehlberger family has a GoFundme account set up, you can help donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gracie-anne-muehlberger