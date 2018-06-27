Photos: Take a Look Around This California Ghost Town

Cerro Gordo, an abandoned mining town near the Inyo Mountains, was purchased this June. The original asking price for the town was almost $1 million.
The ghost town has been abandoned since the early 20th century. At its peak in the 1860s, Cerro Gordo was the largest producer of silver and lead in California.
"You are sitting in a piece of an old American Wild West saloon," realtor Jake Rasmuson of Bishop Real Estate said. "There are gunshot holes and bullet holes still in the walls of the saloon."
See pictures of the historic town, from the Bellshaw House to the Wild West Saloon, below.