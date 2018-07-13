Chainsaw Attack Suspect Was Removed from US 11 Times: ICE

The man arrested and accused of using a chainsaw to attack his wife had been removed from the U.S. 11 times since 2005, immigration officials confirmed Friday.

Alejandro Alvarez Villegas, 32, was arrested in Chula Vista, California on allegations he tried to kill his wife with a chainsaw in front of their three children at the couple's home in Whittier.

"Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Alvarez-Villegas is a serial immigration violator who has been removed from the United States 11 times since 2005," a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.



The drama unfolded Wednesday when Whittier police found a woman suffering from wounds to her chest caused by a chainsaw.

The children, ages 10, 8 and 5, were not hurt and were placed into protective custody, officials said.

Alvarez was found in San Diego County the following day inside of an SUV reported stolen in the LA area.

During the traffic stop, Alvarez allegedly tried to ram a police car, but authorities managed to take him into custody without anyone getting hurt, said Chula Vista Police Lt. Kenny Heinz.

