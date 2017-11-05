Around the South Bay a woman known as the "Chalk Bandit" uses concrete as canvas to help her cope with depression and connect with the community with something called "fun-ism."

With all the strife going on in the world today -- we all need a little positivity and one woman in Hermosa Beach is doing her part to cheer us up.

K.P., an anonymous artist, is curing her own depression by spreading what she calls "fun-ism" all around the South Bay.

If you've visited the South Bay chances are you've seen one of these quirky little chalk designs that are often accompanied by an inspirational message. They pop up all around Hermosa, Manhattan and Redondo Beach.

The artist -- who goes by the name K.P -- likes to remain anonymous to keep an air of mystery around the art.

"I'm not a trained artist … the fact that it touches people so much is because it's very childlike," she said.

But K.P. is no child. She's a 50-year-old tattooed grandmother who took up roller skating to try and cure her osteoarthritis and depression. She creates her chalk designs to lift her own spirits as well as others.

"It helps me get out of the house when you're depressed or not feeling well … that's a huge obstacle."

K.P. says the art started to make her feel better.

"Like I was connecting and affecting people in a positive way … and that affects me in a positive way."

Known as the "chalk bandit," K.P. often borrows her quotes from others.

But she never writes anything political or names. She looks for songs, poetry or positive thoughts that "resonate" with her and she writes them down.

"These fun-ism" designs seem to bring out the best in people.

Lots of people stop to take photos with K.P.'s designs.

Hermosa Beach police say they don't issue tickets for chalk art as long as it isn't obscene and can easily be washed off.

K.P., who tattooed her signature smiling heart symbol on her ankle, says brightening up other people's day is helping her feel like a kid again -- it's a springboard out of her own pain.

"I think everybody can do something to help someone … to be positive … to be good in the world."

You can follow K.P.'s chalk art here.