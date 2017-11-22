Over 200 American Indian Tribes Gather for Thanksgiving

As families and friends sit down Thursday to give thanks, American Indians across the country are also getting together to remember their traditions and history.



In Southern California, various tribes marked the holiday last week by feeding others in need at the 38th annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner in Los Angeles.



"We have tribal members coming from over 200 different tribes with different languages," said Joseph Quintana, the development director of the United American Indian Involvement, Inc. "I felt blessed and thankful. This was the biggest turnout we've had so far."



Quintana who is a native of the Kewa tribe, says not only is this a time of year to gather, but to tell the American Indian story from their perspectives.



"It's important that we continue this work for our elders to feel a sense of belonging, that they matter, and we must also give our youth an opportunity to feel pride, to seek progress or work towards goals and dreams, while remaining who they are as a native person or the culture they can retain and pass on to future generations," he said.