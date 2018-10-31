Cal State Channel Islands Classes Canceled After Attack - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Cal State Channel Islands Classes Canceled After Attack

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cal State Channel Islands Classes Canceled After Attack
    CSU Channel Islands
    Classes were canceled Halloween 2018 after a student was assaulted in a campus bathroom.

    After a student was assaulted in the bathroom of a California State University building, classes were canceled and authorities were asking students to stay away from campus Wednesday.

    The university sent out an emergency alert to students around noon.

    Any students who were off-campus were told to not come to class.

    University police said a student was physically assaulted in a second-story bathroom of the Bell Tower building.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 10/8] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    The attacker was described as a woman, 24 or 25 years old, wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and gray Converse sneakers. She had a silver handgun and was last seen running from Bell Tower.

    Students were asked to call 911 if they spot the woman as opposed to calling CSUI police.

    University police said more updates were to come.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices