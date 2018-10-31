Cal State Channel Islands Classes Canceled After Attack

Classes were canceled Halloween 2018 after a student was assaulted in a campus bathroom.

After a student was assaulted in the bathroom of a California State University building, classes were canceled and authorities were asking students to stay away from campus Wednesday.

The university sent out an emergency alert to students around noon.

Any students who were off-campus were told to not come to class.

University police said a student was physically assaulted in a second-story bathroom of the Bell Tower building.

The attacker was described as a woman, 24 or 25 years old, wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and gray Converse sneakers. She had a silver handgun and was last seen running from Bell Tower.

Students were asked to call 911 if they spot the woman as opposed to calling CSUI police.

University police said more updates were to come.