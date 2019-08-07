Chao Krung's Delicious 50th Anniversary Deal

Hankering for some piquant pad thai? Legions of fans have enjoyed this dish at the family-owned favorite, which first opened a half century ago, and has called the Fairfax District home since 1976.

What to Know 111 N. Fairfax Avenue

Lunch and dinner

50% off pad thai through Aug. 2019

So you say you're calling up The Grove, and you'd love some Gra Pow Lad Khao? Or you just sat in the audience for "The Price is Right," and stepping across the street for a fortifying bowl of Tom Yum feels like the best next step?

Or maybe you're clear across town from the Fairfax District, or somewhere beyond Los Angeles, and you recall the flavorful Pad Pak or Ka Moo you enjoyed at the family-helmed favorite that's been at 111 N. Fairfax Avenue since 1976.

And journey, you do, to the beautiful, wood-detailed restaurant, for some amazing Thai food, traditionally made dishes that are colorful and spicy and creamy and hearty, too.

It's Chao Krung, of course, we're rhapsodizing about the Thai eatery that first opened in 1969 in today's Thai Town.

Boon and Supa Kuntee were the visionaries behind what was then one of the city's first Thai restaurants, making the Chao Krung founders some of the earliest restauranteurs to treat the West Coast to authentic dishes like Moo Ping and Kai Yang.

Today?

Chao Krung is billed as the oldest Thai restaurant in LA. Not only that, but 2019 is, yes, its half-century anniversary, and to honor that? The restaurant is giving guests a treat: Order pad thai throughout August and enjoy it at half its price.

Katy and Amanda Kuntee are at the helm today, and the cuisine remains as authentic and delicious as ever. The classics still reign, but so do new additions, like beer slushies, a perfect libation to complement that half-priced pad thai.

Have you been to Chao Krung lately? Do you visit almost daily? It's at that perfect point where the stretch east of Beverly Hills meets Mid-City meets the Fairfax District meets West Hollywood.

Stop in, wish the family 50 more happy, garlic-good, noodle-amazing years, and dig into some divine Thai staples of the savoriest sort.

