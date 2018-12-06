Antonio Gates looks on against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on December 22, 2013.

What to Know Los Angeles Chargers' tight end Antonio Gates' home was burglarized.

Gates' children were inside the home at the time of the break-in.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Cops are investigating a break-in into the home of star L.A. Chargers tight end, Antonio Gates and his wife Sasha in San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

To make matters more frightening, Gates’ kids were inside the house to witness the burglary.

Surveillance footage shows multiple men climbing a gate and surveying the area before they entered Gates’ garage and began rummaging through items to take. One item stolen included a hover board belonging to one of Gates’ children.

Thankfully, none of the burglars made contact with anyone inside the home.

Sources connected to the investigation indicate the burglars cased the property before entering, since the burglars appear to know exactly where to go once they climbed the fence.

Along with Gates, other high profile names such as Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, L.A. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods and Rihanna have also recently been involved in burglaries to their homes.

It is unclear if the burglars Gates' case are connected to the previous high-profile home invasions.