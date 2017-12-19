Charger's Hunter Henry Placed on IR for Rest of Season

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 23: Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers and Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrate a touchdown in the second half of a football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers suffer a 30-13 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, but they also lost their top-notch tight end.

The Bolts lost Hunter Henry due to a laceration of the kidney. On Tuesday Henry was placed on Reserved /Injury list.

He suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter in Kansas City. The second-year tight end finishes his season with 45 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns.

In 19 career games, he has 81 receptions for 1,059 yards and 12 touchdowns. Henry is currently tied with running back Melvin Gordon for second on the Bolts in receiving touchdowns.

The Chargers will move on without Henry to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24.