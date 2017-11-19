Chargers Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Bills

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Tre Boston celebrates after his interception against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Chargers destroyed the Bills 54-24 in front of 25,015 fans at Stub Hub Center on Sunday afternoon.

Backup running back Austin Ekeler burned through the Bills defense for the 21-yard touchdown, which proved to be the nail in the coffin for Buffalo.

For the Chargers every win is now a must win in order to have an opportunity at the playoffs this season. The Chargers returned home after a crushing 20-17 overtime loss against the Jaguars in Jacksonville last Sunday.

Thursday afternoon quarterback Philip Rivers was medically cleared by an independent specialist to start on Sunday against the Bills. Rivers is most equipped to get the ball into the hands of the offense’s best players — including tight end Hunter Henry. Protecting the football was a key to victory against a Bills tough secondary that is part of authentic turnover defense.

Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman developed a keen offensive flow early in the opening quarter. As Peterman moved the Bills down the field, he threw a costly pass that was intercepted by Korey Toomer who took it 59 yards down the sidelines for a touchdown. On the next drive Peterman threw another interception under pressure to Casey Hayward who returned the ball for seven yards. Unfortunately the Chargers blew a golden opportunity to put more points on the board, as Rivers was unable to move the offense forward on the drive. Nick Novak missed a key 46 yard field goal, as the Chargers still led 7-0.

Peterman was promoted as the starting quarterback by head coach Sean McDermott over quarterback Tyrod Taylor earlier in the week.

The Bills responded back in a major way, as running back LeSean McCoy on two plays was responsible for Buffalo's tying touchdown.

Los Angeles continued to struggle to find their way in the endzone, as they settled for a Nick Novak 34-yard field goal that gave them the 10-7 lead. Novak missed a previous 46-yard field goal attempt earlier in the opening quarter.

Rivers finally found his stride as he connected with a speedy Keenan Allen down the right side for the 21-yard touchdown and 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Casey Haywards second interception of the day, eventually lead to Rivers who found Allen on a hot route for a 2-yard touchdown. The Bolts were far from done, adding insult to injury with a 10-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown run for the 37-7 halftime lead.

The Bills allowed 37 points in the first half were the most Buffalo has allowed, since they gave up 42 to the Seattle Seahawks in 1977.

Novak knocked in a pair of field goal, one just second before halftime, and another early in the third quarter for the Bolts. Benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor entered the game midway through the third quarter hoping to jolt some type of spark in the Buffalo offense, however the Bolts defense shut them down like an old Public Enemy song. Buffalo had to settle for a Stephen Hauschka field goal, as they trailed 40-10 in the third quarter.

The Bolts defense locked in as Joey Bosa sacked Taylor and forced the fumble for Melvin Ingram to score on the 39-yard return for a touchdown.

The only bright spot for Buffalo occurred early in the fourth quarter, as Taylor found a sprinting McCoy on the left side of the endzone for the 2-yard touchdown. McCoy finished with two touchdowns on the day.

Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman finished 6-for-14 for 66 yards passing and five interceptions. Tyrod Taylor completed 13-for-22 for 154 yards passing, and two touchdowns in the loss. Taylor sent a strong message to his head coach regarding his second half performance.

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers completed 21-for-33 for 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Gordon entered week 11 against the Bills with 2,191 career rushing yards. The total ranked him 12th all-time on the Chargers list. After finishing with 2,271 rushing yards on Sunday, Gordon cracked the top-10 passing Gary Anderson's total of 2,250 rushing yards. Gordon has nine touchdowns on the season.

The Chargers will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 PM PT on CBS.