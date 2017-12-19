Four Los Angeles Chargers Named to 2018 Pro Bowl

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017. The Chiefs won, 30-13. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

On Tuesday, the league announced the 2018 Pro Bowl roster, that included four Los Angeles Chargers to represent the AFC. The Bolts will be represented by DE Joey Bosa, QB Philip Rivers, CB Casey Hayward, and WR Keenan Allen.

"It’s always an honor to be selected," Rivers told reporters. "Knowing that opposing coaches and players vote you in, it’s meaningful."

The seven time Pro Bowler led the Bolts to the leagues third-ranked passing offense. Rivers completed 310-of-498 attempts for 3,838 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 93.8 QBR.

"I’m so excited for Keenan, Joey and Phil," Casey Hayward said. "This team and organization is pulling in the right direction. To be a good team in this league, you’ve got to have good Pro Bowl and Hall of Fame-type players. We have two Hall of Fame players, and now we’ve got four Pro Bowlers this year."

Hayward ranks seventh in the NFL with four interceptions. He leads a secondary that has not given up a single 100-yard receiver all season.

Bosa's motor remains in high gear as he totaled 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over the first 14 games of the season. His 11.5 sacks rank fifth in the NFL and second in AFC. He also finished first in fan voting for AFC defensive ends.

Allen caps off a dynamic season, receiving his first Pro-Bowl call coming off missing the 2016 season due to injury. He's caught 88 passes this season for 1,197 yards and five touchdowns, setting new career highs for receptions and yards in a single season. His 88 catches are tied for fifth-most in a single season in Chargers history. Allen became the first player in NFL history to catch at least 10 passes, record at least 100 yards and notch at least one touchdown reception in three straight games.

Four other Chargers were named Pro Bowl alternates, including DE Melvin Ingram, RB Melvin Gordon, OT Russell Okung, and DT Corey Liuget.