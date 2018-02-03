Charlie Browns of SoCal, Join a Record-Setting Knott's Photo

The Buena Park theme park is trying to see how many Charlie Browns can pose for one photo. Wear your Charlie Brown-iest best on Sunday, Feb. 4.

What to Know Sunday, Feb. 4

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Calico Mine Stage at 1 p.m.

"Maybe Lucy's right. Of all the Charlie Browns in the world, you're the Charlie Brown-iest."

It's the famous and spot-on observation said by the ever-philosophical Linus Van Pelt in the 1965 animated TV special "A Charlie Brown Christmas," of course.

And while millions have heard that line many times, they likely haven't actually considered how many Charlie Browns are indeed on this planet.

You probably know a few Charlie Browns. Perhaps you are Charlie Brown. Or perhaps you understand, on a deeper level, the character's complicated relationship to the world, his "aaugh!" moments when Lucy pulls the football away to the little victories he obtains, here and there, as he tentatively navigate through daily life.

If you are Charlie Brown, if you get Charlie Brown, or you just want to support the Charlie Browns out there, best don your yellow-and-black shirt, the one with the iconic zigzag, and make for Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park on Sunday, Feb. 4.

For the theme park is going for a memorable record that day, which has been dubbed Charlie Brown Day, at 1 o'clock at the Calico Mine Stage. How many Charlie Browns can appear together in one photo?

That is the question that shall be answered.

Of course, Charlie Brown has been spied in other outfits, like his red jacket from the Christmas special to the hole-filled ghost costume he wore at Halloween. But Knott's is requesting that photo participants wear yellow shirts with black zigzags at the Schulzian meet-up.

By the way, Knott's Berry Farm has more fun afoot for fans of the Charles Schulz universe, thanks to the Knott's Peanut Celebration that's happening each weekend in February 2018.

Appearances by Pigpen, the newest Peanuts character to appear at the park, sketching lessons, live shows, and other to-dos are filling the weekend schedule.

Yes, your admission to Knott's gets you into all of the Peanuts Celebration events, and into the Charlie Brown record-setting photo, too, if you choose to take part.

Charlie Brown, the Charlie Brown-iest Charlie Brown in the world, may have uttered "aaugh!" or "rats" frequently in the beloved comic strips, but surely he'd grin at knowing how many fans'll be turning up, at a famous theme park, to pay him this great sartorial honor.

Zigzag shirts on, Southern California, for the Charlie Brown-iest day of the year, at Knott's Berry Farm.

