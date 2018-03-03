Charlie the Otter Celebrates 21st Birthday in Style

The Aquarium of the Pacific has a new birthday boy, and he's shown he can celebrate with the best of them.



Charlie the sea otter turned 21 on Friday, and aquarium staff helped him celebrate in style. Staff members believe Charlie could now be the oldest living sea otter in any aquarium or zoo in the world.



Of course, with such an accomplishment comes an equally impressive shindig. Charlie and his otter pals dined on a "21 in 2018 license" edible seafood cake - adorned with the birthday boy's face, of course - as he enjoyed his favorite foods, treats and gifts.



"They love this type of treat day because all they have to do is forage and have fun," said Michele Sousa, the aquarium's assistant curator for mammals and birds.



But life wasn't always so idyllic for Charlie. He was found abandoned at 6 months old next to his dead mother, Sousa said. Charlie's umbilical cord was still attached and he was deemed non-releasable to the wild.



However, little Charlie beat the odds then and continues to beat the odds now. In the wild, an otter's average lifespan ranges from 8 to 15 years, Sousa said. In captivity, though, "they live much longer, and Charlie is proof-positive of that," she said.



Scroll below to see photos of Charlie's 21st birthday bash: