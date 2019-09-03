All lanes on the westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley were closed Tuesday morning after a charter bus and two vehicles were involved in a crash.
The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway at Madera Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Students from Bakersfield were aboard the bus, authorities said.
There were reports of multiple non-life threatening injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 10 a.m., CHP Moorpark tweeted that there was an estimated one hour freeway closure.
Refresh this page for updates.