All Lanes on Westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley Closed After Charter Bus Crash

By Whitney Irick

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    A crash involving a charter bus and multiple vehicles on the 118 Freeway in Simi Valley shut down lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

    All lanes on the westbound 118 Freeway in Simi Valley were closed Tuesday morning after a charter bus and two vehicles were involved in a crash.

    The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the westbound 118 Freeway at Madera Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

    Students from Bakersfield were aboard the bus, authorities said. 

    There were reports of multiple non-life threatening injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

    At 10 a.m., CHP Moorpark tweeted that there was an estimated one hour freeway closure. 

