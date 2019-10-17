Wrong-Way Chase Driver Ditches Car and Dashes Into Apartment Complex

A pursuit driver ditched a car on a Northridge street Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 before running into an apartment complex.

A driver who was speeding the wrong way on streets Thursday afternoon in the west San Fernando Valley got out of a car and fled into an apartment complex.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

After stopping the Honda sedan in the street, the driver appeared to stumble and run into the open driver's side door. He then sprinted into an apartment complex in Northridge.

Officers were searching the sprawling property early Thursday afternoon.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether a motorycle officer injured in a nearby crash was involved in the chase. Details about the officer's condition were not immediately available.

