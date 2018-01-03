Cheap Flights: Southwest Airlines Has $40 One-Way Trips to Vegas From LA - NBC Southern California
Cheap Flights: Southwest Airlines Has $40 One-Way Trips to Vegas From LA

After having a holiday break, maybe many SoCal residents need a break.

By Heather Navarro

Published at 12:26 PM PST on Jan 3, 2018

    Southwest Airlines is running a deal starting Tuesday offering flights starting at $40 one way from LAX to Vegas, among other deals.

    The "SALE-ebrate 2018!" promotion was offering low fares until Jan. 25.

    Seats, travel days and markets were limited, obviously, but the prices speak for themselves.

    A big caveat – travelers must buy tickets at least 21 days ahead of time. That puts the travel window from Jan. 23 through May 17. Fridays and Sunday are also off-limits.

    There are different dates for Puerto Rico and international travel, which can be seen here along with the full list of rules.

    Check out all low fares for all cities here.

