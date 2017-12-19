Check Out the Future Look of Music Center Plaza

If you've ever thought about renovating the bathroom, or re-papering the closet shelves, or completely reupholstering your conversation pit, everyone probably gave you the same advice: Don't start during the holidays, which tend to be hectic (even as we vow they won't be this year). But consider that winter's start can be a quieter moment, and one filled with future-gazing contemplation, and lots of hope, too. It's just this hope, and future-gazing, that makes a major renovation, one that will happen at one of our region's most celebrated cultural hot spots, kind of the perfect thing to begin on the day after Christmas 2017.



And that's just when The Music Center will officially begin the renovation of the 53-year-old Music Center Plaza, a project set to wrap in the spring of 2019. Nope, this large-scale rethink won't impact the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Mark Taper Forum, the Ahmanson Theatre, or Walt Disney Concert Hall, or any events happening within their hallowed walls, but the outside elements will evolve into "...a highly accessible, welcoming outdoor venue in the heart of the Los Angeles Civic Center." Renderings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 19, so pause to take a peek now to see just what the airy expanse will look like in just 18 or so months — or maybe even sooner.