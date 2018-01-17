Cheer on First Responders at an Oyster-Eating Showdown

Huntington Beach police office, fire fighters, and lifeguards will down a bunch of bivalves to raise funds for their chosen charities on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Eating an oyster? It can be a whole involved process, one that relies on tradition, personal preference, and a certain slow approach.

It might involve you lining up the lemon wedges in just the exact configuration you prefer. You might keep a bottle of hot sauce nearby, or a dish of something spicy, to add zing. And properly tucking your napkin into your collar can take a minute, at least.

And then? You savor the slurp, slowly, letting the briny character of oceanic flavor wash over your palate.

That is exactly not what's on tap for Saturday morning, Jan. 20 at Ways & Means Oyster House at Pacific City in Huntington Beach. There shall be no lining up of lemons, or other time-slowing preparations, but there will be a lot of fundraising for area charities, and some community-cool fun along the way, too.

For the Third Annual Shuck-It! Competition is back at the restaurant, and several first responders from the area will participate in the big-heart'd happening, including police officers, firefighters, and life guards.

The goal of the fundraising teams? To devour "as many oysters as they can" within the tight framework of a minute, all while onlookers are rooting them on to slurp-worthy glory.

As for charities that have played a part at the last couple of showdowns? Colette's Children's Home, The McKennaClaire Foundation, and The Huntington Beach Lifeguard Foundation.

It's also the second anniversary of the seafooderie, and Ways & Means is marking the occasion over several days, through Sunday, Jan. 21, with specials for its guests.

Those deals include shrimp & fish tacos for two bucks, a $25 classic seafood broil ("with all the trimmings"), and Maine lobsters, though note that there are a limited quantity.

All the details on the oyster fundraiser and the anniversary specials? Check with the restaurant for more info, but note that the competiton begins bright and early, or bright-and-early-ish, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20.

