Cheer on the Ventura Parade of Lights (It's a Definite Go)

The popular event is moving forward, days after the Thomas Fire evacuations, and raising funds for fire relief. The 2017 dates: Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16.

What to Know Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16

Ventura Harbor

30+ boats, plus a carnival earlier in the evening

Gaze out upon a stretch of the Pacific Ocean on a December weekend and you might see the following sights: beautiful birds, impressive whitecaps, an otter, a couple of otters, misty blow from a distant blowhole, and/or a boat positively covered, from hull to flag, with tiny twinkling bulbs.

Seeing all of these amazing, spirit-chuffing visions at once?

Er... It could happen, right place, right time, and so forth. But the glittery boats part is a big deal in several California communities, and very much in Ventura, where the Parade of Lights has sailed at Ventura Harbor for over four December-delightful decades.

The Thomas Fire, though, has greatly impacted the city and surrounding area, and some surely wondered if this holiday must-see would proceed.

The word from Ventura Harbor?

It shall, on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16, and "(p)hilanthropic organizations have been invited to be present at both the Winter Wonderland and Parade of Lights to accept donations and assist those in need from the Thomas Fire."

Give what you can, attendees, if you can, and show your support.

The boat parades will happen at 6:30 p.m. each night, though do arrive early for the Winter Wonderland & Holiday Marketplace, which will ho, ho, ho from 1 to 5 p.m. each of the days.

"Note the fireworks display both nights will be postponed to a more appropriate time in 2018," say organizers.

"As we recover and rebuild as a city and region, we are proud to CONTINUE with the 41st Parade of Lights! The holiday spirit will be healing for all of us," states a post on the event's Facebook page.

Take time out to stand by the recovering community, donate at the philanthropic booths, and enjoy that quintessential, on-the-water California seasonal sight, over 30 boats done up in lights, decorations, ornaments, and cheer.

Have some of your own cheer to spare this year? Share it with our neighbors in Ventura, as they go forth with their famous festive floating event on Dec. 15 and 16, 2017.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations