Cheers to California Wine Month's Tasty Calendar

What to Know September

15th annual

Big events ahead in SLO, Lodi, Temecula...

If you're currently experiencing the time-based construct that is called a "month," and we'll assume that you are, regardless of when you happen to read this, you can bet that some winery, tasting room, vineyard, or restaurant is doing something special for those who love their libations sparkling or fruity or a bit of both.

It's always wine month around the Golden State, is what we're getting at, and it matters not what page you've flipped to on the calendar. And yet? There actually is a real California Wine Month, a celebratory span that's plum full of parties, happenings, and special tours.

Did we say "plum" full? We meant "grape" full, of course.

And you don't need to go a-harvesting for information to gather when California Wine Month falls during the year: It's harvest time, or September, if you prefer, when the juicy orbs are practically bursting off the vine and wineries are in full crush mode.

What better time to taste, see, hobnob, and jump into all things wine is there? Answer: September is the sweetest of wine months, and if you happen to find yourself in one of our state's most excellent wine countries, there will be to-dos on the schedule.

For 2019 marks the 15th annual California Wine Month, and regions have had years to plan their best wine-forward festivities. How to choose, though? There are around 3,900 wineries in the state, and close to 6,000 growers of grapes. It's also "the nation's most-visited state for wine and food experiences," so, yeah. The choices are choice.

If you're in the San Luis Obispo neck o' the woods, consider the Downtown SLO Sip 'n Saunter on Sept. 27. Earlier in September, over in Lodi, there's the Lodi Grape Festival, which is running four fruitful days, from Sept. 12-15.

Sample the Sierra, in South Lake Tahoe, is also providing the mid-month merriment, on Sept. 14, while Temecula Valley CRUSH is rounding it all out on Sept. 28.

Peruse it all with your #1 oenophile friend, then start drafting your late summer and/or early autumn road trip to your favorite wine-producing area or one you've been meaning to glass through.

Er, pass through, of course, though if a glass or two is involved, and something wonderful within those glasses, so much the better.

