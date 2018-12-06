Cheers to OC's Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Fest

The Brew Ho Ho, a major OC foam fest, prepares to fa, la, la at The Phoenix Club in Anaheim on Dec. 8.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 8, noon to 4 p.m.

The Phoenix Club in Anaheim

$55 general admission

What constitutes a perfect seasonal brew?

Is it a big forward flavor, like gingerbread? Is it because the beer is rather heartier than a lighter libation, the kind of drink you'd enjoy in the summer?

Or does it just feel right to wear a loud Christmas sweater while sipping the ale, regardless of its holiday-like components?

Make these your lively topics of discussion, as you, your pals, and your favorite designated driver (also a pal, we'll assume) ride a sleigh for The Phoenix Club in Anaheim, and the 7th annual Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Festival.

The Saturday, Dec. 8 gathering puts the focus on "exciting seasonal flavors" from a large line-up of local and regional brewhouses, as well as other out-of-the-way beermakers who've been invited to stop by and pour.

Look for "over 100 craft beers" to try, and unlimited tastings, too, as well as games, music that has a throwback punk-retro-'80s edge, a hello from Santa himself, and food trucks like Viking Truck and MEAT UP BBQ.

On the brewery roster? Artifex Brewing Company, Bottle Logic, Firestone Walker, and several others will be seen on labels and the shirts of those behind the kegs.

A ticket is $55, while your designated driver's entry is $20.

And this is an afternoon affair, on from noon to 4 o'clock, meaning you'll want to select an ugly holiday sweater that glitters in the daylight. And, yes, you'll want to be 21, or older, too.

Details? Ho and fa and la, they're all right here.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations