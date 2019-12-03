Cheers with Holiday Beers at the OC Brew Ho Ho!

A festival devoted to seasonal and wintry foams? That's hoppening, er, happening in Anaheim on Dec. 7, 2019.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 7

Anaheim Phoenix Club

21+ only

"Seasonal" has become a catch-all term, one that suggests that the product you're about to purchase may boasts hints of gingerbread, peppermint, or other flavors that have an extra level of festiveness to their characters.

Finding seasonal beers nowadays isn't as challenging as, say, flying your sleigh around the world in a single night, but locating a lively variety of yuletide foams is rather harder. Why? A store may stock a few kinds of Christmas-style brews, but they'll typically only occupy a shelf or two.

Where to can you fly your own sleigh, should you want to try a variety of vivacious, made-for-December sips? Or rather, where can your designated driver fly that sleigh, while you ride along?

The Anaheim Phoenix Club on Saturday, Dec. 7 is the fun and foam-topped answer. For that's where The Brew Ho Ho! Holiday Ale Festival will alight, much like a team of reindeer alight gently upon a snowy roof.

The festival is billed as "a winter wonderland for beer enthusiasts," a get-together that shines a warm light on "one-of-a-kind, rare, and limited release holiday beers."

A commemorative glass is yours, with your admission price, as are tastings of over 100 beers.

Live music and pictures with Santa are also on the daytime to-do's schedule, as are chances to chow down from visiting food vendors (Cousins Maine Lobster and The Viking Truck will be there, and a host of other foodie favorites).

Want to buy your entry at the door?

It's $65, plus fees, or you can find your ticket online ahead of time for $55. Your designated driver's ticket is $25, so, most definitely, have someone else helm your sleigh after you raise a glass or two.

What's your seasonal pleasure, when it comes to something hoppy and holiday-themed in your glass?

You're bound to find it at this Anaheim hop-di-doo, an end-of-the-year tradition that spotlights the wintry wares of SoCal breweries, as well as acclaimed brewhouses far beyond our shores.

