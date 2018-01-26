Big Rig Carrying Cheese Crashes and Burns on 5 Freeway, Closing All Lanes - NBC Southern California
Big Rig Carrying Cheese Crashes and Burns on 5 Freeway, Closing All Lanes

The driver was hospitalized in good condition following the early morning crash in Sun Valley

By Karla Rendon

Published at 4:54 AM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    A semi-truck packed with cheese crashed with a guard rail on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley and caused all lanes to close. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

    A semitrailer truck carrying boxes of cheese caught fire Friday and crashed on a freeway in the northern San Fernando Valley.

    The southbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley was closed for the cargo and fuel spill cleanup. Engineers also are checking for damage on a freeway overpass. 

    The big rig struck a guardrail at about 4 a.m. near the 5 Freeway Penrose Street exit. The flames were doused in less than 30 minutes, but fuel and boxes of cheese spilled on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

    The driver of the big rig was hospitalized in good condition.

    Traffic was diverted to exit on Lankershim Boulevard until lanes reopened around midday.

