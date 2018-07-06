Cheese and Glitter Coming Together for One Magical Pizza

First, there was charcoal ice cream, then rainbow bagels, now there's a new Instagram food on the market -- glitter pizza. Get your hands on the cheesy, glittery pizza at DagWoods on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. (Published 4 hours ago)

First, there was charcoal ice cream, then rainbow bagels, now there's a new Instagram food on the market -- glitter pizza.

Get your hands on the cheesy, glittery pizza at DagWoods on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Since its debut in December 2017, this sparkly concoction has swept social media feeds, including that of YouTube stars Jessie Paege and Nicole Concilio.

IT'SSSSS BAAAAACCCKKKKKKK!!!!! The legendary #MagicalAF Rainbow Glitter Unicorn Pizza from the one and only @dagwoodspizza in Santa Monica, CA. Want one @jimmykimmellive ? A post shared by DagWoods (Santa Monica) (@dagwoodspizza) on Apr 27, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

Demand has been high -- so much so that even unicorns can't produce enough glitter! The pizza parlor posted on their Instagram Sunday that their "Magical AF Pizza" was sold out, but not to worry, the glitter is back in stock and ready to be eaten!

"Keeping up with the demand has been the most fun and exciting thing," said Mark Peters, General Manager at DagWoods.

The pizzeria currently has no plans to ex the sparkly pizza from the menu -- who ever said that good things have to come to an end?