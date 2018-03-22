Cheesesteak Day Deals Are Definitely Not Cheesy

Line up early on March 24, which is National Philly Cheese Steak Day, and maybe be one of the 100 people who'll score a free cheese steak from Figueroa Philly.

Calling something "cheesy"? It really is all about the intent of your meaning.

On the one hand, something cheesy is an item you might cock an eyebrow over, and dismiss for being maudlin or not-so-top-notch or, well, yeah.... cheesy.

But if a sandwich is cheesy, well, okay then: That's exactly what a lot of sandwich-obsessed people are generally seeking, all the time, and if such a cheesy sandwich can be procured for free, with no cash involved?

Definitely. Not. Cheesy. (In the first sense, not the second.)

So let's call the big 100-sandwich giveaway at Figueroa Philly not cheesy, in the first sense, but very cheesy in the second, and let's call it in honor of National Philly Cheesesteak Day, which is what it is honoring.

The date is Saturday, March 24, which so happens to be National Philly Cheesesteak Day, and the cheesy eatery at 3850 S. Figueroa Street will give the first 100 customers in line a free cheesesteak.

Doors open at 9 a.m., so, yeah, that'll be a cheesesteak for breakfast. A delicious, free, pay-nothing Philly-style cheesesteak.

If you miss the giveaway window, check it out: The cheesesteak, which is usually $8.85, will be priced at $5.99 through 3 p.m. on March 24.

"Since opening our doors in 2011, we've never wavered in our commitment to serving the most authentic cheesesteak in Los Angeles," says Figueroa Philly founder Danny Hizami.

"Our fans appreciate that they're getting the same quality cheesesteak as the best sandwich shops in Philly, and we're excited to celebrate this delicious holiday with our loyal fans!"

The cheesesteak deals don't end at the USC-close favorite. If you find yourself near a Philly's Best on March 24, stop in for a cheesesteak priced at $5.99, if you show this coupon. There are 21 locations around Southern California. Details? You got it, lovers of hearty, meaty, filling 'wiches. They're here.

Saturday, March 24 is also National Chocolate-Covered Raisin Day, let it be known, which sounds like a sweet follow-up to a free or discounted cheesesteak. Where to go for such goodies? If you have a chocolate-covered raisin themed shop in your area, well, lucky.

But maybe just a quick bag, from the market, will hit the cheesesteak-following spot.

