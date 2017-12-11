Chewie on This: 'Jedi' Costumes Fly for Hollywood

El Capitan Theatre will serve as a space-adventuring center for the run of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with costume displays, Stormtrooper cameos, and special screenings.

What to Know "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens on Dec. 14

A Stormtrooper will visit the theater, for photos, on select dates of the run

A special Tiny Tot screening will happen each Tuesday morning during the movie's engagement

We've never met your Porg, so we wouldn't dare make assumptions or generalizations regarding what your Porg can or can't handle in the way of exciting news, but we will say this: Something galactically great is brewing at 6838 Hollywood Boulevard, which is only handful of parsecs from where a lot of the action in "Star Wars" takes place.

But knowing what we know of Porgs, principally from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer, and the buzzy fan conversation that followed the trailer's too-brief Porg cameo, we can guess that your Porg might be a tad excitable and prone to getting flappy over fun news.

So tell your favorite space bird-animal critter this: To celebrate the run of the newest film in the "Star Wars"-verse, the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will throw in a few extra gahhhrrrrrs, which we think means "extras" in Wookiee speak.

Those extras include a display featuring a few props and costumes from the film, oh yeah. And look for an appearance by a Stormtrooper, who will pop up over opening weekend at the landmark theatre as well as a few select dates further along the run.

There's Tiny Tot Tuesdays, which means that the first screening each Tuesday will include "reduced sound levels" and a bit more light in the cinema. Parents and their younger young'uns might enjoy these sweetly tailored screenings.

And there's a meal package and screening option, too, with the Hard Rock Café, which is located across Hollywood Boulevard from the El Cap, providing the meal end of the deal.

As for that kick-off super-marathon? It's sold out. The El Capitan, which is owned by Disney, is just one of four venues in the U.S. showing all of the films beginning with "The Phantom Menace."

As for opening night? The movie will play all night long, three times in a row, beginning at 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 (then at 1:35 a.m., then at 5:45 a.m.). The first daily time will be 9:30 in the morning, each and every day for the length of its engagement.

The movie'll find the Force at the theater through Sunday, Jan. 28. Adding more Force to the already Force-y situation? "The Last Jedi" will soar in (2D) Dolby Vision Laser Projection and Dolby Atmos Sound.

There's also a new laser show that'll open each showing with mega-laser-tronic coolness.

Hey, on second thought? Maybe do tell your Porg that all of this is happening, in Hollywood, and that the high emotion and excitement that such news brings is good stuff, indeed.

Maybe he'll even flap his wee Porg wings over the El Cap events, which would be the cutest sight in the "Star Wars" stories ever, save, perhaps, for an Ewok's teddy bear-like ears.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations