150 People Turn Up for Burbank Chick-fil-A Opening Campout

Over 100 people lineup outside a Chic-fil-A in Burbank ahead of a campout to win 52 combo meals for the year on Jan. 9, 2019.

About 150 people showed up Wednesday night ahead of the opening of a new Chick-fil-A location in Burbank in the hopes of winning a year of free food from the popular restaurant.

The first Burbank location for the fast food chain restaurant is due to open at 6 a.m. Thursday at 3113 W. Olive Ave, and the chain has a history of giving out prizes for campouts ahead of openings.

A year of free food, though, is not an all-you-can-eat offer. The prize for the lucky 100 is defined as 52 Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Meals, with each meal featuring one sandwich, a side of medium waffle fries and a medium drink. The company lists the total value of each Grand Prize as $319.28.

With more than 100 people showing up 12 hours ahead of the Burbank location's opening, a random drawing was employed to determine which 100 people received the right to camp out and win the Grand Prize, according to Cindy Chapman of CP Communication.