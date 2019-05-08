Baby Can't Wait! Baby Boy Born in SUV on Way to Hospital

A baby was born on the side of a road as his parents were headed to the hospital. A firefighter is interviewed about the call. (Published 35 minutes ago)

Baby Couldn't Wait -- Born on Way to Hospital!

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Richard Perron was working overtime Tuesday night when he got the call — imminent delivery of a child.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to West Slauson and Normandy avenues. It was 2:35 a.m. At the corner, a proud dad stood by a car, waving them down.

"He was the only person on the street at that time of the morning," Perron said. "Mom was inside cradling the baby."

They were both reported to be healthy and happy. Not a heavy lift for paramedics this time. They checked out mom and baby and took them to the hospital.

Baby Carter wouldn't wait.

He signaled his early arrival when mom was in the shower getting ready to go to the hospital.

Dad Robin Zepeda said they were headed to Kaiser.

"We had just left, just a couple blocks down," said Zepeda, who has two other children. "She said, 'It's time! It's time!'"

He pulled over and called 911.

Proud dad is happy, but noted the unusual birth location.

"Kinda weird right now because we're in an intersection," he said with a laugh.