An Amber Alert was issued Friday in the Inland Empire after a man stole a pickup truck with a 10-year-old boy still inside.

A 10-year-old boy was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday in Ontario after a thief stole a pickup truck from a Chevron gas station with the child still inside.

Ontario Police Department received a call at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Ontario Mills Drive from the boy’s father. He told police he let his child stay in the car while he went in the gas station’s store when his pickup truck was stolen.

Officials quickly released an Amber Alert for Inland Empire residents shortly after.

A Fontana resident spotted the truck about an hour later and informed police it was in the 12000 block of Calabash Avenue. At the scene, police located the child in the car, but the thief had since fled the scene.

The child has not harmed and has been reunited with his family.

Investigators are working to recover any surveillance that may help them find the robber. He is described as a thin, white male with tattoos on his neck, according to Ontario police. He was seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on the theft or robber is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 800-78-CRIME or at www.wetip.com.