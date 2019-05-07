Child Killed in Violent Head-On Crash in Pomona

A child was killed in a car crash in Pomona on May 7, 2019.

A child was killed and three people were injured Tuesday in a head-on collision between a pickup truck and an SUV in Pomona.

The crash was reported about 4:24 p.m. on White Avenue near Fairplex Drive, according to the Pomona Police Department.

"Our preliminary information is that two vehicles were involved," according to a police statement. "A northbound vehicle on White Avenue crossed the center divider and struck a southbound vehicle."

The fatal victim was a young child, Aly Mejia of the PPD said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, and the northbound and southbound lanes of White Avenue near the Fairplex Drive were shut down, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).