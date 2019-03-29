Boy Shoots Himself in the Hand and Thigh, Deputies Say - NBC Southern California
Boy Shoots Himself in the Hand and Thigh, Deputies Say

The child is expected to be OK, deputies said.

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    A boy shot himself through the hand, with the bullet piercing his thigh, in the Athens area of Los Angeles Friday evening, deputies said.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the boy, whose age wasn't immediately available, shot himself around 6:30 p.m.

    The boy was said to be in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

    The shooting occurred in the area of 123rd Street and Denker Avenue. 

    Several patrol units had responded to the home, where an investigation was underway. 

    It wasn't immediately clear who the gun belonged to, or how the boy got his hands on it. 

