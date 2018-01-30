Police are searching for the gunman who shot a 9-year-old boy as he slept in his South Los Angeles apartment. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018)

Police are pleading for the public's help in finding the gunman who shot at a South Los Angeles apartment Monday and struck a sleeping 9-year-old boy.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on the 10400 block of Avalon Boulevard.

The child was asleep in his apartment when the gunman opened fire from outside the apartment complex. Multiple shots were fired into the residence, according to Sgt. Tamparon of the Los Angeles Police Department Southeast Division.

At least five bullet holes could be seen in the door.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Officials believe the boy was the only victim who was struck by bullets.

A suspect description was not available, but police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact LAPD Southeast Community Police Station at 213-972-7828.



