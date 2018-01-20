Child Shot and Killed Outside Liquor Store in Compton

A young boy was shot and killed in Compton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Authorities were spread across two crimes scenes as they searched for the person who shot and killed a child in Compton on Saturday evening.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting call around 7:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard.

The boy was shot outside a liquor store, but he was picked up by deputies outside a restaurant in Carson.

The victim, described only as a male juvenile, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.



