Child Shot and Killed Outside Liquor Store in Compton - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Child Shot and Killed Outside Liquor Store in Compton

Authorities are spread across two crime scenes while the shooter remains on the loose

By Whitney Irick and Rick Montanez

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Child Shot and Killed Outside Liquor Store in Compton
    KNBC-TV
    A young boy was shot and killed in Compton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

    Authorities were spread across two crimes scenes as they searched for the person who shot and killed a child in Compton on Saturday evening.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting call around 7:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of West Alondra Boulevard. 

    The boy was shot outside a liquor store, but he was picked up by deputies outside a restaurant in Carson. 

    The victim, described only as a male juvenile, was rushed to a local hospital where he later died. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. 


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices