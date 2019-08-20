2 Children Found Dead Inside Ontario Home, Mother Rushed to Hospital

Two children were found dead inside an Ontario home on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Two children were found dead inside an Ontario home Tuesday, with their mother rushed to the hospital.

A 14-year-old girl and a 4-month-old baby girl, sisters, were both pronounced deceased at the home, and investigators are trying to piece together what happened and why.

Neighbors say the crime tape and police cars are simply out of place in their quiet community.

"Nothing like this has ever happen in the 20 years that i lived here," Priscilla Roman, a neighbor, says.

Danny Calderon, another neighbor, adds, "Its very sad. I wonder what the dad is going through, losing his children and his wife maybe?"

Investigators say it was the father who called police to the home on Tam O'Shanter Street around 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they tried CPR on the 14-year-old daughter and 4-month-old baby girl, but it was too late. The children died.

Their mother was found hurt and unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital.

"It's sad especially when you hear about it being kids. It's heartbreaking, sad because it's your neighbors," Roman said.

What led up to the double tragedy and how the children died is still under investigation. The father who called 911 is cooperating, investigators say.

"I just think it's sad. Hug your kids. Tell them you love them hold on dearly while you have them," Roman says.

The children's mother is now in stable condition at the hospital.

A few neighbors said they heard loud bangs that sounded like gunshots Monday night, but investigators have no reason to believe that was at all related to the death investigation.