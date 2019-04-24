Chilean Tourists Arrested For Series Of Robberies In Simi Valley

Three men from Chile who were on a tourist visa in the United States were arrested on suspicion of a series of robberies in the Simi Valley area.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, the three tourists were involved in vehicle thefts in isolated areas, such as park trails in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The detainees were identified as Jonathan Garay, 29, Eduardo Queralto and Kevin Castillo, both 22 years old.

The three were arrested on April 10 in a joint operation of various agencies of Ventura County and the Air Division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), who were behind the trail of a Ford Escape SUV vehicle identified as a vehicle suspect.

Apparently, the tourists committed several vehicle thefts using the same car tracked by the authorities.

During the series of robberies committed, the police statement highlights, the suspects used devices that interrupted the blockage of the vehicle when the owner of the car used the remote control to secure it.

Once their goal was achieved, the men had access to the content left by the owner inside the vehicle.

In addition to this particular case in Simi Valley, authorities reported similar ones involving international thieves from Chile who have stolen homes in vehicles in Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles and even Alameda and Santa Clara counties , in Northern California.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the recent case in Simi Valley, to contact Detective Steve Collet at (805) 583-6968.