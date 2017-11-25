Chip Kelly Named UCLA's New Head Football Coach

The UCLA football program now has a new head coach less than a week after former coach Jim Mora was fired.
Chip Kelly becomes the Bruins' 17th head football coach on a 5-year, $23.3 million contract with a $9 million reciprocal buyout, UCLA Athletics announced Saturday.
UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero expressed being "thrilled" at welcoming Kelly to UCLA. "'Champions Made Here' is more than just a mantra at UCLA, and I'm confident that Chip will lead UCLA Football back to competing for championships," Guerrero said in a press release.
Kelly brings not only professional experience to a Bruins team in desperate need of a rebuild, but brings along a record of collegiate success, as well.
During a four-season stint at the University of Oregon, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record before heading to the NFL to coach the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.
"It is an absolute honor to join the Bruin Family, and I am grateful to Chancellor Block and to Dan Guerrero for this incredible opportunity," Kelly said.
Kelly joins UCLA off the heels of the program's firing of former coach Mora after a third consecutive loss to crosstown rival USC.
After that 28-23 loss to the Trojans, the Bruins risked missing bowl eligibility and subsequently fired Mora the next day.
The addition of Kelly will bolster a UCLA squad that also played itself into bowl eligibility Friday after beating UC Berkeley, 30-27, with offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch helming the team as interim head coach.