Chip Kelly Named UCLA's New Head Football Coach

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Chip Kelly of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The UCLA football program now has a new head coach less than a week after former coach Jim Mora was fired.

Chip Kelly becomes the Bruins' 17th head football coach on a 5-year, $23.3 million contract with a $9 million reciprocal buyout, UCLA Athletics announced Saturday.

UCLA Director of Athletics Dan Guerrero expressed being "thrilled" at welcoming Kelly to UCLA. "'Champions Made Here' is more than just a mantra at UCLA, and I'm confident that Chip will lead UCLA Football back to competing for championships," Guerrero said in a press release.

Kelly brings not only professional experience to a Bruins team in desperate need of a rebuild, but brings along a record of collegiate success, as well.

During a four-season stint at the University of Oregon, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record before heading to the NFL to coach the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers.

"It is an absolute honor to join the Bruin Family, and I am grateful to Chancellor Block and to Dan Guerrero for this incredible opportunity," Kelly said.

Kelly joins UCLA off the heels of the program's firing of former coach Mora after a third consecutive loss to crosstown rival USC.

After that 28-23 loss to the Trojans, the Bruins risked missing bowl eligibility and subsequently fired Mora the next day.

The addition of Kelly will bolster a UCLA squad that also played itself into bowl eligibility Friday after beating UC Berkeley, 30-27, with offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch helming the team as interim head coach.