 Photos: Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim's Unreal Pyeongchang Halfpipe Performance in Photos
Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim's Unreal Pyeongchang Halfpipe Performance in Photos

By Jonathan Lloyd

4 minutes ago

Chloe Kim dropped in for her third and final halfpipe run knowing she had already secured a gold medal. What was supposed to be a victory lap turned out to be her best run of a spectacular day for the 17-year-old from Torrance, California.

Kim delivered a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs, then crushed it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that met and possibly exceeded the pre-Olympic hype.

