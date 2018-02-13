Chloe Kim dropped in for her third and final halfpipe run knowing she had already secured a gold medal. What was supposed to be a victory lap turned out to be her best run of a spectacular day for the 17-year-old from Torrance, California.



Kim delivered a score of 93.75 on the first of her three finals runs, then crushed it with a near-perfect 98.75 on her final run. With members of her family in the stands, including her South Korean grandmother, Kim put on a show that met and possibly exceeded the pre-Olympic hype.



Scroll down to see Kim's Pyeongchang Olympics performance in photos.