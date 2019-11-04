Choo Choo, Christmas Train Tickets Now on Sale

What to Know Tickets on sale Nov. 4, 2019

Dates: Nov. 29-Dec. 23, 2019

$17-$20 depending on time of day; parking and activities additional

What moves faster: Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve or tickets for the Irvine Park Railroad's annual Christmas train?

We're not going to quibble about this one, because Mr. Kringle's mode of transportation? It's magical, and ultra-speedy, too, and everyone knows that.

But tickets to the Orange-based attraction are hot on the heels of the sleigh's velocity, in terms of flying out the proverbial door. So if you want yours, and you want to treat the entire family to a toot-toot that has oodles of kid-cute charm, best secure your spots now.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, Nov. 4 for the upcoming Christmas Train season, which chugga-chuggas from Nov. 29 through Dec. 23, 2019.

Santa's Village will keep the sparkle sparkly each and every day of the week during the Christmas Train's seasonal run. Keep in mind that photos with Santa are additional, as are some activities, which include Rudolph Racers, carnival games, and the chance to decorate cookies.

But Story Time with Mrs. Claus and the Coloring Corner? Totally complimentary.

Best get in touch with your favorite Christmas crew, pronto, to find out when everyone wants to dress up in their ugliest or loveliest holiday sweaters and jump into this joyful Orange County tradition.

Tickets will surely fly away as fast as a reindeer on a strict schedule, so alight on yours now.

