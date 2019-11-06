Chris Brown announced he's having a yard sale, beginning Wednesday Nov.l 6, 2019 at this Tarzana home. Aerial video shows several tents covering items at the sprawling property. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A crowd gathered early Wednesday for a giant yard sale hosted by singer Chris Brown at a west San Fernando Valley home.

Aerial video showed merchandise under several tents set up at the home in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in Tarzana. Brown promoted the sale and address on social media. The post promised "significant" mark downs on high-end designer items.

Hopeful bargain-seekers showed up early Wednesday, some bringing chairs to take a seat at they waited for the sale to start. The two-day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About 100 people were lined up at about 7 a.m. Items will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Brown's post.

