The 14-year-old son of a woman killed in a Christmas Day hit-and-run crash was given a new skateboard and other gifts by police, who provided an update Friday on the search for the driver who left his mother to die in the street.

Police said haved a general description of the vehicle that struck and killed 49-year-old Gloria Eaton-Breaux on the night of Dec. 25. Her son, Anthony, was not injured in the crash on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Christmas Day was the boy's 14th birthday, and they planned to celebrate with dinner at a Denny's resaturant. Anthony rode a new skateboard that night, a gift from his mother, as she walked the mile to the restaurant.

Moments after leaving for home, Eaton-Breaux was struck by a car. Her son had crossed in front of her, then rushed to her side to help. She was still conscious and able to communicate, but later died.

In the commotion after the crash, someone took the boy's skateboard -- a final gift from his mother. At Friday's news conference, police presented Anthony with a new skateboard and wrapped presents as they asked for help in identifying the hit-and-run driver.

Based on witness accounts and video from several security cameras along the street, police believe the vehicle is a Nissan or Honda seen continuing southbound on Crenshaw Boulevard. The driver then ran a stop sign and veered into a residential neighborhood.

Eaton-Breaux had a leg disability that slowed her walking pace, according to neighbors. Police said she was about halfway across the six-lane street when the signal light changed. There were cars at the limit line that waited for her, but the driver of one approaching car did not and likely never saw Eaton-Breaux before the impact, Moreno said.

"We're not going to stop until we find this person," said Det. Ryan Moreno.

Neighbors told NBC4 that the son, Anthony -- who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum as high-functioning -- has been blossoming as a musical prodigy. His mother's leg disability did not stop her from walking everywhere, and taking a holiday season job.

"Gloria was always on the move, on the go," said neighbor Traneice O'Neal, who recalled times when Eaton-Breaux would decline the offer of a ride, saying she was fine walking.

The single mother had recently remarried, neighbors said.

A GoFundMe account to help Anthony in the wake of his mother's death was started by the family and can be found at the link here.