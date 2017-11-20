The Christmas spirit is already invading Southern California neighborhoods, and Christmas lights are part of that tradition to complement one of the happiest times of the year.

Dozens of cities are getting ready to show off their sparkling decorations.

Grab a cup of cocoa and curl up to this list of places that will have Christmas light shows.

LA Zoo Lights

Enjoy one of the brightest traditions in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Zoo. The event starts on Nov. 17. The zoo is showing off lights, real reindeer and on some days, you might even see old St. Nick. If you buy tickets online, the trip will cost you $10.



When: Nov. 17 through Jan. 7

Where: Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Lights at the Lake

Get ready for a light show with boats. The event is free for those who bring a gift valued at least $10. It is recommended that you register in advance.



When: Begins Dec. 9

Where: Lake Perris State Recreation

17801 Lake Perris Dr., Lake Perris

Magic of Lights

Enjoy a mile and a half of immersive twinkling lights. The car ride lasts about 25-30 minutes, and costs $25 per car. It's $20 if you purchase the ticket in advance.



When: Nov. 17 trhough Dec. 31

Where: Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

Enchanted: Forest of Light

Here you will enjoy a night illuminated by thousands of lights in the forest of one of the most beautiful places in Los Angeles. Ticket must be purchased in advance.



When: Nov. 19 – Jan. 7



Where: Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

Altadena Christmas Tree Lane

Enjoy an illuminated mile of lights along Santa Rosa Avenue between the Woodbury and Altadena Drive.

When: Dec. 9

Where: 600 Mariposa Street, Altadena, Ca

Beverly Hills

Amid the glitz of Tinseltown, you can check out areas of Los Angeles where Christmas lights and decorations up the game. Cruise around Rodeo Drive, Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire.

Upper Hastings Ranch, Pasadena

Beginning December, residents of the Upper Hastings Ranch area in Pasadena will illuminate their homes in a unique way so that hundreds of visitors will fock there to enjoy the show. The exact area is between Sierra Madre Norte Boulevard and east of Michillinda Avenue.



Candy Cane Lane in Torrance

For more than 40 years, the event known as the Sleepy Hollow Christmas Lights Extravaganza has stood out as one of the largest residential exhibitions in the country. Residents in the Torrance area decorate their homes to an incredible level so car loads of families can drive around and see them. Residents usually sell hot chocolate and other goodies as well.

This Christmas party begins on Dec. 1 through Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.

You can enter at Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor.

Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills

Dozens of residents between Lubao and Oxnard streets in Woodland Hills show off their homes with thousands of lights and Christmas decorations for scores of families to enjoy. The exhibition will be on Dec. 9 through Dec. 31.

Ring of Lights Boat Parade in Newport Beach

From Wednesday, Dec. 13 until Sunday, Dec. 17, you could enjoy the parade of the more than one hundred boats illuminated with Christmas lights in Newport Beach. The event starts at 6:30 each night and will be free for five days.



Festival of Lights at the Mission Inn

One of the most beautiful mansions in Riverside will be bathed in more than 4.5 million holiday lights during the traditional Festival of Lights event. This light show will begin on Nov. 24 and end on Jan. 6. During this walk you can enjoy the cars, snow and more than 400 animated figures.



Where: Mission Inn

3649 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501