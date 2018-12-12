Christmas Magic: Children 'Fly to the North Pole' at LAX

More than 100 children were treated to a winter wonderland surprise and "flown" to the North Pole by Delta Air Lines and Los Angeles World Airports. The airline helped host the eighth annual Holiday 'Flight' to the North Pole, a special holiday celebration for 150 kids from Children's Hospital Los Angeles, P.S. ARTS and Normandie Avenue Elementary on Dec. 12, 2018.

The children don't actually take off in the plane, but Delta Airlines does its best to bring the spirit of Christmas to life at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 80 at LAX, which was complete with faux snow and a red carpet.

"We cool the cabin down as we get closer to the North Pole, so the kids really get into it," said John Buxton, Delta Airlines pilot.

Upon "landing," the children were greeted by actors Kylee Russell, Joshua Rush, Lakers alum A.C. Green, LA Football Club forward Christian Ramirez, the Coca-Cola Bear and others.

"We do our take-off checklist over the intercom and kids get a kick out of that. We rev the engines up, the plane shakes. They think it's great," Buxton said.

The children were treated to a holiday party complete with ball hockey with the LA Kings, basketball with AC Green, and paper plane making with pilots and flight attendants.

"I liked the plane ride," said Leandro Flores, 13. Leandro Flores is waiting for a kidney transplant and undergoes dialysis several times a week. His mother says it takes a toll.

"Sad and tired, stressed and upset because he can't play like the other kids," said Nicolasa Gonzalez, Leandro's mother.

The children were treated to a variety of holiday activities: a drumming circle led by The Grammy Museum, a photo booth by the Recording Academy, and snack and lunch courtesy of Sprinkles Cupcakes and Westfield. Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and elves also distributed gift bags courtesy of Hasbro and other Delta partners.