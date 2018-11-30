'Christmas on the Farm' Makes Merry in Moorpark

Santa Claus will visit the Moorpark Farm Center at Underwood Family Farms on Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2018.

What to Know Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

Santa visits on Dec. 1, 2, 8 & 9

$6 admission; Santa visits are free

Santa seen under the sky, near the trees, and not far from a host of baa-ing, neighful critters?

It feels like the Jolly Old Elf's natural habitat, to be honest.

And while you might argue that Kris Kringle is best encountered among the ice caps and industrious elves of the North Pole, we'd also add that Mr. Claus really does have an affinity for being outside, anywhere that outside happens to be.

Which leads one to ponder this: Is Santa more outside or inside come Christmas Eve? How long does he spend in each home vs. his time in his sleigh?

While you consider that deep and complex question, consider this: Santa Claus will call upon Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark over four festive December days in 2018, during the destination's annual Christmas on the Farm event.

Those days will ho, ho, happen over the first two weekends of the month, so put the sleigh bells on your ponies and trot for the charming farm on Dec. 1, 2, 8, or 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 in the afternoon.

Yep, "(b)ring your camera!" is the action item on this one.

Admission to the farm is $6, and, for sure, you can also visit with the cute barnyard animals that call the agricultural spread home. Santa visits are free with admission, do note.

And note this: Trees are now for sale, too, as well as poinsettias and other holiday-ready decorations, should a day out in the fresh air, a talk with Santa, and fir shopping all be on your big, must-get-it-done list.

And note this, part three: The farm is only open on weekends now, with a final day for the season in view. That's on Dec. 16, so get your Underwood love in now before you need to wait for its March 1, 2019 reopening.

For more information, jingle jingle jingle over the Underwood Family Farms pronto.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations