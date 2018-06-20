Photos: Chubbs Has Found His Purr-fect Home

Chubbs, a 29-pound cat found last week on the streets of Altadena, has gained national attention since the Pasadena Humane Society posted his photos online in an effort to find his original owner. Now, he's two pounds lighter and has found his purr-fect home thanks to a Monrovia couple.

The hefty Himalayan was originally supposed to be put up for adoption on Sunday; however, due to multiple people coming forward claiming ownership of the cat, the adoption date was moved to Wednesday.

It's a happy ending for the chubby kitty -- who has lost weight and gained a loving family.