Chubbs the Wandering 29-Pound Viral Cat Sensation Adopted

A once street-wandering 29-pound cat turned viral phenomenon has found a forever home Wednesday.



Chubbs, who was originally found on the streets of Altadena and extremely matted, was originally supposed to be adopted Sunday. That adoption date had to be moved back, however, due to multiple people falsely claiming ownership.

Pasadena Humane Society opened up adoption for the hefty Himalayan Wednesday at noon on a first-come basis.

"He was adopted right away," said Jaime Holeman, Director of Public Relations and Marketing. "Surprisingly, the family that adopted him were the only ones ready to adopt."

Though the line to adopt the famous kitty wasn't long, Holeman said there were plenty of Chubbs fans outside the shelter.

"One person made a sign that said 'We Love Chubbs' and then gave it to the family who adopted him," said Holeman.

Husband and wife duo, Yvette and Ruben Viola, was the lucky family who adopted Chubbs.

The Violas had lost their cat, Mooshu, of 14 years earlier this year and were grief-stricken. Since Mooshu's death, Yvette never found a cat that made her want to adopt -- until she laid eyes on Chubbs.

"It was really hard for us. I didn't want to adopt a cat at all," Yvette said. "But then this guy came on TV, and my girl friend from high school sent me the link and said, 'I found your cat.'"

Yvette was ready to adopt last week, and filled out an application Thursday, but of course had to wait a few extra days until the adorable kitty could officially be adopted.

"I was so nervous someone was going to come by and claim him," Yvette said. "I thought I was gong to adopt a kitten, but I saw this guy and immediately fell in love."

Now that Chubbs has been adopted, he will continue his diet and be given a microchip to ensure he not become a stray again.