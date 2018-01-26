Chuck Henry Day in City of Los Angeles

The NBC4 newsman was honored by the city of Los Angeles days after the county honored Henry at a ceremony. (Published 3 hours ago)

It's Chuck Henry Day!

More like Chuck Henry week though. The NBC4 newsman was honored by the city of Los Angeles days after the county honored Henry at a ceremony.

Chuck Henry is also set to be honored with a lifetime achievement award at 68th Annual Golden Mike Awards presented by the Radio & Television News Association (RTNA) of Southern California.

He joined the station in 1994.

Known for his versatility, Henry has been lauded for both his hard news reports and for his lighter stories. In October 2017, he reported from Las Vegas to cover the worst mass shooting in modern history. He was one of the only television reporters allowed to visit and report from “the most bombed place on Earth,” the Nevada Test Site that was ground zero in America’s nuclear testing program. Henry’s report on security weaknesses on the backside of the Los Angeles Airport prompted the City Council to hire expert security consultants from Israel to assess and fix the problems. To expose the plight of domestic violence victims, Henry was the only reporter ever to be allowed into the secret Good Shepard Shelter and granted interviews with residents and managing staff.

Henry began his career in broadcasting in 1966 at KHVH-TV in Honolulu, where he was a reporter and anchor. He also worked for NBC affiliate KENI-TV in Anchorage, Alaska. ding NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago. While there, he produced and hosted an on-air show titled, Your Army Neighbor, a community program featuring members of the military.

In addition to his work in local news, Henry was the executive producer and host of the Emmy award-winning "Travel Café,” a half-hour program that examines interesting places, cultures and cuisines. From 1984 to 1991, Henry was the host and producer of the popular travel magazine program, “Eye on L.A.” He has visited virtually every continent in the world as host of these programs.

Henry has won dozens of awards and honors for his work as an anchor, host, reporter, director and producer.

His most recent news stories can be seen here.

Follow him on Facebook here.