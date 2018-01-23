Just call him the original anchorman.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, "Chuck Henry Day," in honor of the anchorman's five decade career in news.

It's a big week for the NBC4 anchor because he will also be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Radio Television and Digital News Association's Golden Mike awards this weekend.

Below, a look in photos at some of Chuck's personal and career milestones. You can also click here for more on his lengthy career in broadcasting.

