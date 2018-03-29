Police were on the hunt for a man who attacked a 13-year-old boy and sexually assaulted him at a Boyle Heights church function, the LAPD said.

After a 13-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at a Boyle Heights church, police were asking the public for help in finding the attacker Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the assault took place after a church function March 17 in the 1700 block of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

The 13-year-old victim attended the event with his family around 3:30 p.m. When the event ended, he went upstairs to use the restroom, police said.

A man he didn't know approached him and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. He dragged him to a storage room, and the boy lost consciousness as the man tore his shirt open, police said.

Someone then found the boy around 5:30 p.m. lying unconscious in the stairwell. When the boy awoke, he complained of pain in his rectum, police said.

The attacker was described as a man with a bald or shaved head, with a beard, light colored eyes that may be green. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved yellow shirt, light blue jeans with designer tears, red Timberland boots with light tan colored soles, police said.

Anyone who may have information on the attack or man is asked to call the LAPD at 323-342-8997.