Cindy Crawford's Malibu beach pad is sporting a leaner price tag.

With no takers after nearly a year on the market, the iconic supermodel and her businessman husband Rande Gerber trimmed $10 million off the asking price of their beachfront estate.

The new asking price is $50 million.

The four-bedroom 5-bathroom villa boasts beach views, a wraparound deck with a fire pit, a tennis court and a pool on a little more than three acres.